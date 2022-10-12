Zayo unveils Edge Network Solutions portfolio

“Multi-cloud network demand is the basis of Zayo’s Edge Network Solutions," said Frank Cittadino, senior vice president of edge services at Zayo.

"As industries continue to digitally transform, expand hybrid and remote work environments, and adopt emerging technologies, they need an agile and borderless network that fuels around-the-clock operations. Zayo has designed an edge solution to do just that. By connecting the edge to the core to the cloud, we help relieve IT headaches and meet our customers' business needs now and in the future.”

Powered by the backbone of Zayo’s network, cloud connectivity solutions, and edge expertise through the company’s recent acquisition of QOS Networks, Zayo’s portfolio Edge Network Solutions delivers allow for true wide-area network (WAN) transformation, spanning the local-area networks (LAN) to the cloud.

It is comprised of software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE); Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS); a suite of security solutions including zero trust, SASE, cloud access security broker (CASB), network firewall and distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection; remote Access-as-a-Service and managed circuit aggregation.

"With our business operations becoming increasingly distributed, we needed a solution that would allow us to maintain the critical functions of our business and digital experience for our end users,” said Michael Braine, chief technology officer at Public Storage.

“We knew that implementing edge solutions the traditional way was costly and time-consuming, but Zayo was able to design and manage a solution that was unique to our needs and provides all of the insight and information we need to ensure our network performance."

The zInsights portal delivers network intelligence, visibility and control of network health and performance by giving customers a comprehensive overview multiple platforms, domains and silos with access to problem discovery, alerting and resolution recommendations.

The zInsights portal uses an Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations approach to reduce operational workload and improve incident outcomes.

“If you think you know Zayo, it’s time to take another look. Zayo is no longer just your typical telecom provider,” added Cittadino.

“We are innovating and expanding our product set through an innovative digital experience, best-of-breed original equipment manufacturer solutions and comprehensive managed services, enabling our customers to use data more efficiently than ever before. Starting with the user to the software-defined layer to the cloud, Zayo connects customers from edge to edge, edge to cloud, cloud to edge and everywhere in between.”

Zayo’s new Edge Network solutions portfolio are powered in part through partnerships with VMware, Palo Alto, Fortinet, and Versa.

At the same time, Zayo has also signed a new partnership with Cloudbrink, which enables Zayo to extend the ultra-low latency network experience to the end user. With Cloudbrink technology, Zayo can proactively provision software-only edges based on user demand and predicted use, ensuring end users are never more than 5 to 20 milliseconds away from enterprise access points and applications.

"Cloudbrink provides secure, high-performance connectivity to deliver an in-office experience to the modern hybrid workforce," said Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink.

"By using the thousands of on-demand Cloudbrink points of presence and Zayo’s robust network, organisations can provide their hybrid workers with a 25x performance boost based on a dark network security model. Cloudbrink is excited to partner with Zayo to bring our customers faster and more secure business connectivity."