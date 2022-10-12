Free Trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Capacity Media is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group.
News

Australian cloud security company in key deal with Arqit Quantum

Alan Burkitt-Gray
October 12, 2022 12:41 PM
Share
Phil Dawson AUCloud.jpg

Australian cyber security company AUCloud has launched a quantum-based symmetric key agreement software, said to be the first in the Asia-Pacific region.

AUCloud – officially Sovereign Cloud Australia – is working with UK-based Arqit Quantum on the project.

The platform-as-a-service (PaaS) system is available now from AUCloud, aimed at the Australian market and other customers in the region.

Phil Dawson (pictured), managing director and co-founder of AUCloud, said: “At a time when the public is even more conscious of personal data security and in light of the recent announcement by the Australian government on its consultation process on their quantum strategy, AUCloud’s SKAS [symmetric key agreement software] will further reduce the risk of data compromise for all Australians.”

AUCloud describes itself as “Australia’s sovereign cloud IaaS [infrastructure-as-a-service] provider exclusively focused on government (federal, state and local) and critical national industry communities”.

It is quoted on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), where its share price has declined from 96 Australian cents to 17 cents (US$0.10) yesterday.

Arqit said the service enables governments and enterprises to protect today against “harvest now, decrypt later” quantum computing attacks, by which organisations store data encrypted to current standards until it can be decrypted using quantum techniques, perhaps in only a couple of years, when the information is still sensitive.

Dawson said: “Experience providing SKAS to early adopter customers will create even greater Australian leadership in this important and developing market.”

David Williams, Arqit founder, chairman and CEO, said: “Our partnership builds on the huge amount of work Australia is doing in the quantum space and will enable us to deliver significant advantage to sovereign customers.”

 

Tags

News News
Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
More from across our site
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.

By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree