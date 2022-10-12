Australian cloud security company in key deal with Arqit Quantum

AUCloud – officially Sovereign Cloud Australia – is working with UK-based Arqit Quantum on the project.

The platform-as-a-service (PaaS) system is available now from AUCloud, aimed at the Australian market and other customers in the region.

Phil Dawson (pictured), managing director and co-founder of AUCloud, said: “At a time when the public is even more conscious of personal data security and in light of the recent announcement by the Australian government on its consultation process on their quantum strategy, AUCloud’s SKAS [symmetric key agreement software] will further reduce the risk of data compromise for all Australians.”

AUCloud describes itself as “Australia’s sovereign cloud IaaS [infrastructure-as-a-service] provider exclusively focused on government (federal, state and local) and critical national industry communities”.

It is quoted on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), where its share price has declined from 96 Australian cents to 17 cents (US$0.10) yesterday.

Arqit said the service enables governments and enterprises to protect today against “harvest now, decrypt later” quantum computing attacks, by which organisations store data encrypted to current standards until it can be decrypted using quantum techniques, perhaps in only a couple of years, when the information is still sensitive.

Dawson said: “Experience providing SKAS to early adopter customers will create even greater Australian leadership in this important and developing market.”

David Williams, Arqit founder, chairman and CEO, said: “Our partnership builds on the huge amount of work Australia is doing in the quantum space and will enable us to deliver significant advantage to sovereign customers.”