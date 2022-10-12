Spirent and Nokia demonstrate 800G interoperability in public test

The interoperability testing was conducted at the recent Nokia SReXperts Americas event, leveraging Spirent’s B2 800G Appliance and the Nokia 7750 Service Routing (SR) platform.

The public demonstration showcases the viability of Nokia’s high-speed Ethernet devices in ensuring the cloud’s Ethernet backbone’s readiness to support massive capacity demands.

“Spirent has developed a comprehensive, end-to-end 800G testing suite that leverages our decades of experience in Ethernet testing,” said Aniket Khosla, VP of Cloud & IP Product Management at Spirent.

“This latest successful 800G demonstration with Nokia to validate their FP5 network processing silicon and 7750 SR platform’s capability to support high-density standards based QSFP-DD 800G ports will ensure successful deployments of this complex new technology, while enabling Nokia’s customers to build deterministic, efficient high-speed networks to meet future needs and deliver high-quality user experiences.”

The demonstration also featured Nokia generating 1.6Tbps of data through two Nokia 7750 SR series routers using 800G optical transceivers.

Nokia offers a full suite of 800G enabled systems, scaling linecards to fixed systems and including smaller steps in between for the right scale power, capacity and economics.

“For today’s IP networks to enable tomorrow’s applications, faster is better but it’s not enough,” said Ken Kutzler, VP of IP Routing Hardware at Nokia.

“These networks must also be deterministic, secure, efficient, and consumable. Our high-profile demonstration with Spirent helped validate the market readiness of our FP5 silicon – the heart of Nokia’s IP service routing platforms – to deliver the right foundation to ensure IP networks can efficiently scale, evolve, and stay ahead of shifting market demands.”