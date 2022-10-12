MTC Namibia deploys 475km of fibre to reduce network congestion

The operator continues to roll out its fibre-to-the-home infrastructure in cities including Windhoek, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

The deployment will be supported by additional backbone extensions to the towers.

The speed and bandwidth capabilities will range from 5Mbps to 50Mbps depending on the package selected by the customer.

Tim Ekandjo, MTC’s director of human capital and corporate affairs said: “The development answers the long wait for a reliable connectivity, while also smoothening the company’s journey of creating a sustainable value for all our stakeholders through innovative digital solutions and a high-performance culture.”

MTC has over 2.5 million subscribers according to data from the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN).

The operator says that since Covid-19, the increase in traffic and growing demand for digital services is “straining its telecommunications infrastructure and causing an overall slowdown in its network.”