GTA begins construction on Alupang data centre in Guam

The new facility, due to complete Q3 of 2024, will span 31,000 square feet of floor space built to Tier III standards with 4.0 MW of power capacity with energy sustainability and efficiency built into its design. The facility will also be able to receive new subsea cables, delivering greater connectivity to Guam and onwards.

“Our ongoing investments demonstrate Guam’s strategic importance as a global and sophisticated communications hub of the Pacific," said Paul Huntsman, president and CEO of HFI and GTA Board chairman.

"We are committed to providing vast technological opportunities, enhancing our competitive edge, strengthening the island’s infrastructure, and accelerating ongoing digital transformations in our community.”

Owned by US-based Huntsman Family Investments (HFI), GTA continues to expand its communications infrastructure across the island and internationally.

In attendance at the ground breaking, alongside GTA and HFI executives was Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and other Guam dignitaries. Approximately 100 stakeholders were also present.

“GTA already successfully operates several cable landing stations and data centres in Piti, and the development the Alupang data centre is part of our ongoing commitment to Guam, further supporting the growth of the local digital economy and digital transformation strategies," added Roland Certeza, president and CEO, GTA Teleguam.

"It is an exciting project, bringing the first edge computing-led data centre to the area, and also providing a connectivity hub for all the new transpacific cables coming to Guam.”

GTA selected Nova and AMORIENT as the design-builder of the project largely in part to its extensive experience building large scale global data centres as well as in Guam.

According to the company, the facility is built to provide best-in-class colocation, reliable and stable power, and on-island fibre connectivity to meet the demands of enterprises, technology and content service providers.

It will also deliver high levels of performance, security, redundancy and reliability to withstand typhoons, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.