e& and HTC VIVE partner on metaverse solutions

Launched at GITEX Global 2022, e& and VIVE held a signing ceremony during the event attended by Masood M Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e&; Khaled ElKouly, chief consumer officer, etisalat by e&; and Joseph Lin, general manager of VIVERSE as well as other senior executives.

“The move to the metaverse is a start of a remarkable journey into the next digital frontier for the Group as it seeks to do things differently, develop and launch technology solutions that will empower customers and businesses so as to offer heightened interactive experiences," said Khaled ElKouly, chief consumer officer, etisalat by e&.

“Through our collaboration with HTC, we have developed a metaverse ecosystem that delivers an unparalleled virtual experience for visitors. We will do what it takes to be the key orchestrator that revolutionises customer experiences by identifying opportunities to build such intricate virtual ecosystems that make the difference.”

e& universe’s debut at GITEX 2022 was comprised of two demonstrations. The first saw e& universe enable users at the event and people at home to explore the exhibition virtually, at the same time log in from a wide range of devices including virtual reality, PCs and smartphones via a browser.

“Our work with e& is hugely exciting, delivering consumers with new worlds filled with immersive experiences," said Joseph Lin, general manager of VIVERSE.

"Through our collaboration with e&, our aim is to unleash peoples’ imaginations, helping them to enjoy new worlds, get work done in more engaging ways, learn, and relax. This is just the beginning and with e&, we can’t wait to show you the amazing experiences that are coming next in e& universe.”

Secondly, e& showcased e& universe's personal spaces which can be customised with artwork, and users can gather together to watch sports or films, as well as host social events.

Using VIVERSE’s technology means it’s easy to create immersive social experiences which can run on a wide range of devices, with impressive graphics, with privacy and security at its core.