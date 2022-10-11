SmartCIC expands fixed-line connectivity across Africa

The global managed service provider says it will deliver consistent performance and customer experience in local markets throughout the continent as a result of the expansion.

In addition to fixed-line connectivity, SmartCIC has launched satellite services connecting Africa’s 54 countries.

The company adds Africa to its global footprint, which includes 26,000 certified engineers spanning six continents.

“SmartCIC is now serving all the 10 largest African nations as well as some of the continent's overlooked and underserved markets,” said Catherine Hemingray, sales director at SmartCIC.

“We’re helping enterprises and service providers deliver reliable and robust connectivity in countries like Ghana, Ethiopia, Egypt and the DRC.”

“As digital adoption accelerates across the continent, we’re providing critical connectivity services and helping enterprises to connect and grow in new markets.”

SmartCIC offers broadband, direct internet access, (DIA) 4G/5G, large capacities and wave technologies as well as SLA backed field services solutions for smart hands to fully certified professionals.

Over the coming months, the company says it will be adding additional markets to the initial 32 markets it currently serves.

It will continue to partner with local service providers to expand its reach with in-country engineers.