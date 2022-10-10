Kyndryl and Microsoft partner on mainframe data expansion

Specifically, Kyndryl will create data pipes that enable connections between the mainframe, including its zCloud platform, and the Microsoft cloud.

In addition, customers will have a holistic view of their data and can take advantage of machine learning, AI, analytics, and reporting, and will be able to use low code/no code applications with Microsoft Power Platform.

“As part of our collaboration with Microsoft on mainframe modernisation, we are helping customers increase access to valuable mainframe data and leverage new capabilities that will show benefits of cloud automation and insights from their IT environments,” said Petra Goude, global practice leader of core enterprise and zCloud at Kyndryl.

“Through this initiative, we are teaming with Microsoft to increase flexibility and availability of mainframe data -- whether workloads are in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.”

The two also plan to combine mainframe data with other internal and external cloud-based data sources that will enable customers to create new applications that use modern analytics and visualisation tools to enable advanced insights at scale.

“Microsoft’s AI-enabled Power Platform capabilities, Kyndryl’s rich mainframe ecosystem and managed services experience are a strong combination that will help customers unlock their mainframe data,” said Kelly Rogan, corporate vice president, global system integrator and advisory partners at Microsoft.

“We’re excited that our expanded collaboration will allow us to deliver new innovations that make it easier for customers to take advantage of the cloud to access data and make informed, data-driven business decisions.”

As part of the project, Kyndryl will also launch consulting and integration services to help customer efficiently plan, design, and connect mainframe data to Azure Cloud and Edge Computing environments.

"As enterprises look to adopt a hybrid cloud strategy, the mainframe has a key role to play," said Steven Dickens, senior analyst at Futurum Research.

"This announcement highlights the collaboration of Kyndryl and Microsoft and brings together the world's largest provider of hosted mainframe services and a market-leading public cloud provider to unlock new ways for mainframe clients to drive innovation and bring value to customers."