Nokia unveils SaaS for fixed networks solutions

Using a SaaS delivery model reduces IT dependencies, and with a usage-based subscription, can deliver up to 25% lower cost of ownership.

“SaaS gets operators started quickly. No special IT set-up means reduced upfront deployment costs, and in a highly competitive world, operation efficiency is key to both high quality customer service and business profitability,” said Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks at Nokia.

Currently available on bare metal servers and in the cloud, Nokia’s fixed networks applications can now be deployed by operators on a SaaS delivery model with a portfolio that includes the Altiplano Access Controller and WiFi Cloud Controller.

Operational tools for automated activation of end-user fibre modems, predictive care and network build and management are also available within the portfolio.

“Operators can tailor the subscription package choosing the Service Level Agreements and levels of support to meet their operational needs. They can deploy different Nokia SaaS instances for use in production, lab testing, pilots, or development,” added Motley.

Operators can opt for a small investment and subscription plan that can be easily scaled up and down based on business success and need. Other benefits include the fact that tasks and risks related to cloud infrastructure are eliminated allowing them to focus on their core business activities.

“Being able to opt out of running software on costly, complex, on-premises infrastructure is a big advantage for operators. Furthermore, a SaaS model means more flexibility and an easier path to delivering new services,” commented Julie Kunstler, chief analyst at Omdia.

Metronet and LUS Fiber are existing users of Nokia’s all-inclusive SaaS service.

In related news, earlier this month Nokia confirmed that it is to lead the Hexa-X-II project, the second phase of the European 6G flagship initiative, the world's first 6G research program.