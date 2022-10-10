Extreme Networks selects Verizon for Liverpool FC stadium deployment

As an extension of the existing partnership that exists between Extreme and Liverpool, the deployment will include Extreme WiFi 6 access points which will provide high-quality, low-latency connectivity across the stadium.

“We’re excited to be joining forces with Extreme to transform Anfield into a place where the digital experience in-stadium is best-in-class,” Massimo Peselli, CRO for global enterprise and publix sector at Verizon said.

“As we continue to bring our expertise to major venues around the globe, we’re making innovative fan experiences a reality, shortening queue times, streamlining matchday operations and more.”

As part of the partnership, Liverpool FC will leverage ExtremeAnalytics to get real-time insights into data including fan foot traffic, app usage across the stadium and popular concessions.

ExtremeCloud will allow the club to monitor and control WiFi capacity and efficiency, device configuration and analytics and provide a single view into the health, performance an security of the network.

Verizon Business has a dedicated strategy designed for stadium and venue customers that leverages its technology and network as a service offering, as well as key partnerships rooted in its 5G investment in more than 75 large public venues around the world.