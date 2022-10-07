UK’s quantum pioneers set up ‘voice of the industry’

The consortium has 11 founder members, including satellite security company Arqit, as well as established companies BT and BAE Systems, and it has government support.

“Quantum forms a vital part of the government’s vision for the UK to become a global science and technology superpower, and these exciting new technologies have the potential to transform our society and economy, from advancing drug discovery to helping to reduce gas emissions,” said Nus Ghani MP (pictured).

She is minister for science in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in Liz Truss’s administration, formed last month.

BT’s CTO, Howard Watson, said: “Quantum-enabled technologies are expected to have a profound impact on how society and business operate in the future. I’m delighted that BT has been a lead partner in setting up this consortium to drive this new economy for the benefit of the UK.”

Ghani added: “I am extremely pleased that UKQuantum is now open to membership applications, uniting the industry while working closely with government to help to shape the future of quantum technology in the UK.”

UKQuantum said it will conduct webinars, committees, and workshops for members of the quantum sector and will also provide feedback to the government on relevant topics.