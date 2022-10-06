Equinix make $74m data centre investment in Indonesia

The company aims to meet increasing demand for the digital services and through this expansion, Equinix will enable Indonesian businesses to use its platform to access interconnect the infrastructure required for their businesses.

"Our IBX data centre in Jakarta will add a strategically important, high-growth market to Equinix's extensive network of interconnected data centres across the world," said Jeremy Deutsch, president of Asia-Pacific at Equinix.

"Having a presence in Indonesia allows Equinix to provide digital infrastructure that enables local businesses to tap growth opportunities abroad and support global organisations looking to access the expanding Indonesian digital economy. We look forward to working closely with local authorities, network providers and the broader industry ecosystem players to help unleash Indonesia's digital potential."

The eight-story Indonesian facility is scheduled to launch by H1 of 2024, delivering more than 1,600 cabinets and more than 5,300 square metres of colocation space when fully built. The site will be located in Jakarta's Central Business District and in close proximity to major internet exchanges.

In addition, the building will incorporate sustainability into its design, using innovative technologies such as cool array to support the economic and environmental goals of its clients.

According to sources, Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest digital economy in value, and is expected to be a key hub of interconnection in the region, this is driven largely by growing business digitalisation.

With major cloud service providers, such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud, launching cloud regions in Indonesia, the country is forecast to become the second largest public cloud market in Southeast Asia.