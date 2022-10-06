Batelco inks global expansion deal with neutrality.one

N1 offers SD-WAN services to over 180 countries, cloud connectivity and managed security services as well as SDN over its private network that connects over 120 points of presence across 56 cities.

“Customers are looking to expand into new locations every day as we see demand in markets that are embarking on digital transformation journeys. By partnering with Batelco, we’re able to offer increased network reach, availability and connectivity throughout Bahrain and beyond, providing customers access to a whole range of managed network services,” said George Szlosarek, CEO at neutrality.one.

“We’re building a foundation for innovation that is secure, transformative and accelerates growth. The team at neutrality.one are delighted to be partnering with Batelco as we look to extend our reach and serve new global customers throughout the Middle East and beyond."

Through the collaboration with N1, Batelco will expand its SD-WAN reach enabling improved services for its business customers, while the addition of SDN as a programmable technology will enable the company to dynamically configure and automate the orchestration of its network.

In turn, neutrality.one will also benefit from access to Batelco’s global network, which includes numerous regional and global partners.

“This collaboration allows both Batelco and N1 to leverage on each other’s capabilities, reach and expertise, to add value for our respective customers. It further contributes to the development of an even more robust global network with extended reachability, and the provisioning of enhanced global business solutions,” added Hani Askar, chief global business officer at Batelco.

“We are confident that this is a strong step towards the evolution of our existing SD-WAN service and the future expansion of our other global business solutions. We look forward to working alongside N1 and to building on the partnership through future collaborations.”