Wind River and TCS develop distributed mobile network for 5G and Open RAN

Wind River Studio is a cloud-native toolset for developing networking systems across the edge, and through this collaboration will create a full stack, mobile infrastructure solution with TCS deployment and engineering services for use in a 4G-5G vRAN network using Studio as the cloud platform.

“We are pleased to work with Wind River and help our customers harness the power of 5G technology to transform their businesses," said Vimal Kumar, vice president and head of network solutions and services, TCS.

"Our Cognitive Network Operations platform hosted on Wind River Studio will help telecom network operators leverage AI and ML to monitor network health, predict possible failures, architect a customer-centric network experience, and maintain exceptional service quality."

Studio provides a fully cloud-native, Kubernetes and container-based architecture, based on open source, for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of distributed edge networks at scale.

“As operators work towards realizing the promise of a digital, cloud-native future, they are searching for flexible and cost-effective solutions that can reduce deployment complexities and ongoing maintenance," added Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River.

"Wind River provides mature production-ready offerings based on proven Wind River Studio technology that is live in deployment with operators globally."

Studio also delivers a foundation for a geographically distributed managed solution able to simplify Day 1 and Day 2 operations by providing single-pane–of-glass (SPoG), zero-touch automated management of thousands of nodes, no matter their physical location.

It also addresses the complex challenges of deploying and managing a physically distributed, cloud native vRAN infrastructure to provide traditional RAN performance in a vRAN deployment.

“Together with TCS, we can deliver agile, secure, reliable, and ultra-low latency solutions to support new use cases in a world that places increasing importance on the cloud, the edge, and greater intelligence,” said Rajeev Rawal, head of country sales for India, Wind River.