Hyperoptic signs 800G Ethernet deal with Nokia as it expands in London

The company said it has picked equipment from Nokia to help improve scale and capacity.

Dana Tobak (pictured), the CEO and co-founder of Hyperoptic, said: “We have had a long relationship with Nokia, and they were the natural choice to help us evolve our IP network to match our growing customer base. This upgrade will allow us to balance capacity and sustainability to deliver the best customer experience.”

Hyperoptic will use Nokia routers that are capable of 800Gbps Ethernet, as what the vendor called “a critical enabler for building higher-capacity IP networks that consume significantly less power per bit”.

The design chosen, called FP5, allows the delivery of more than three times more capacity in the same space and power envelope as the Nokia FP4 hardware, said Nokia.

Vach Kompella, VP of Nokia’s IP networks division, said: “We’re pleased to expand our relationship with Hyperoptic to help them deliver on two strategic priorities – future-proofed capacity and sustainability.”

Hyperoptic offers fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) at speeds from 50Mbps at £17.00 a month to 1Gbps at £35.

Last week the company signed a deal with Islington council, which covers large areas of north London, to connect more than 90% of homes and businesses by August 2025.

The Clerkenwell area will receive access to Hyperoptic’s gigabit network within the next three months, with the rest of Islington over the following three years.

Tobak said: “This partnership will make a huge difference to people living and working in Islington. We’re working with Islington council to ensure that the right broadband plan is available for all of its residents.”