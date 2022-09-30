Glo Fiber expands fibre network across Virginia

"Hanover County is pleased to welcome Glo Fiber to our community. "Glo Fiber's plans to expand their fibre network are also consistent with our Connect Hanover initiative and efforts to get the entire county covered in the next 36 months," said John A. Budesky, county administrator of Hanover.

"Their high-quality internet service will provide additional options to our residents and support our overall goal of universal broadband to all of our residents."

Construction is due to begin in the Q2 of 2023, delivering a FTTH network to more than 20,000 homes and businesses throughout the county over a 2-year construction period.

"We have witnessed how important broadband service is for every household over the last few years so we're excited to welcome Glo Fiber to, as what we like to call, the Center of the Universe."

"Fiber services will provide Ashland residents with a diversity of options to access the internet and connect with the world," said Matt Reynal, assistant town manager of Ashland.

Glo Fiber, a subsidiary of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel), delivers multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds, streaming TV, and phone services in the Mid-Atlantic region, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Delaware.

Using Shentel's 7,900-mile regional fibre network, Glo Fiber guarantees high speeds, low latency services.

"Greater Richmond is growing exponentially and we are proud to partner with both Ashland and Hanover County to assist in this growth with our fibre-to-the-home service," said Chris Kyle, vice president of regulatory & industry affairs at Shentel.

"Providing citizens with a competitive, all-fibre choice for their internet, TV, and phone will help them more easily work, learn, and play – and do so more reliably. This will also provide the municipalities with a strong economic development bargaining chip when discussing why companies and people should relocate to the area."