Raxio breaks ground on Mozambique data centre

The beginning of construction on the data centre was marked by an event attended by members of the government, including the governor of Maputo Province Julio Parruque, executives of MozParks, members of the media and senior representatives from Raxio.

Robert Mullins, CEO of Raxio Group said: “We’re delighted to break ground on another facility, which demonstrates Raxio’s commitment to serving the region’s economy and digital transformation journey.

“More and more Mozambican individuals and businesses join the digital community every day, and this number continues to grow at a fast pace.

“This is why access to stable, mission critical environments in Mozambique is more important now than ever before.”

During the event, Raxio laid the first brick of the future facility, marking the beginning of its construction.

This follows, what Raxio calls a detailed process of design development and technical optimisation to achieve high operational efficiency that will serve as a benchmark for the region.

Internet use in Mozambique continues to increase, with the number of internet users more than doubling from 15% to 32% between 2015 and 2021.

Raxio says it will provide carrier and cloud-neutral colocation services to customers which will create an ideal environment for businesses and connectivity providers to interconnect, process and store data.

“We are looking forward to supporting the country’s digital growth by developing the first hyperscale ready colocation data centre that will be operated by a team of highly skilled Mozambican professionals,” Mullins added.

“Our site at the MozParks Industrial Park provides us with an ideal operating environment, with prime access to connectivity and power infrastructure, as well as the possibility to supply our site largely from renewable energy sources, allowing us to further our ambitious ESG goals.”