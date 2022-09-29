Dell Technologies and Wind River partner to simplify cloud deployments

In support of these new solutions, Dell's telecom partner certification program simplifies the process for technology partners to validate and integrate their products within an open technology ecosystem.

"As the telecom network disaggregates, network operators are challenged to effectively acquire, deploy, test and operate a myriad of open, cloud-native solutions," said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business.

"With our portfolio of software, solutions, development labs and partner programs, including our first open, telecom cloud engineered system with Wind River, a leader in Open RAN deployments, we can partner with communications service providers globally to simplify their transition to cloud-native technologies."

The solution, Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks, are fully engineered, cloud-native infrastructure blocks that simplify telecom cloud network deployment and management, accelerate use of new technologies and lowers operational expenses (OpEx).

"The introduction of Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks represents the type of collaboration and innovation needed between vendors to affordably scale Open RAN," said Andy Dunkin, head of OpenRAN RF & digital platforms, Vodafone.

"We expect this new technology will simplify the design, deployment and management of networks, so new services on Open RAN can be delivered faster and more efficiently to customers."

According to ACG Research, CSPs deploying Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks can reduce OpEx by roughly 42%, resulting in a 134% return on investment over five years versus deploying telecom cloud infrastructure without the Dell solution.

"Our collaboration with Dell will help address complex CSP challenges in deploying and managing a physically distributed, ultra-low-latency cloud-native infrastructure for intelligent edge networks," said Kevin Dallas, president and chief executive officer, Wind River.

"As the de facto infrastructure for OpenRAN and 5G vRAN and only 5G solution that is commercially deployed at scale, Wind River Studio enables flexible networks and offers validated architectures to help service providers quickly and reliably deploy new services with industry-leading total cost of ownership for a cloud native future."

The co-engineered system with Wind River is designed and factory integrated to host telecom workloads that can be scaled easily with automation, with streamlined support from Dell across the entire infrastructure stack. The validated and pre-packaged blocks of hardware and software are designed to meet specific telecom workload requirements that span the network core to Open RAN distributed units and centralised units.

At the same time, Dell has introduced the Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program for Independent software vendors and other industry partners to certify their software readiness for integration on Dell hardware.