Free Trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Capacity Media is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group.
News

Petty to be group CTO at Vodafone after Wibergh retires

Alan Burkitt-Gray
September 29, 2022 01:00 PM
Share
Scott Petty Vodafone CTO.jpg

Scott Petty is to become group CTO of Vodafone when Johan Wibergh retires at the end of the year.

At the same time Alberto Ripepi, currently deputy group CTO, will be chief network officer, the company announced.

Wibergh, an Ericsson executive until 2015, said: “Vodafone will be my last operational job. Whilst I’ve had many great experiences in other group executive committee roles and two country CEO positions before that, Vodafone has been my best job ever. It has not been an easy decision. Vodafone is a great company with great people.”

Petty (pictured) said: “The fact that both Alberto and I will be on the executive committee from the start of next year underlines the importance Vodafone places on technological innovation and excellence in shaping its future.”

Wibergh said that he’d agreed the timing with Vodafone two years ago, “to enable me to see the creation of a single pan-European technology team through to completion”.

Petty and Ripepi “will co-lead our technology team of more than 30,000 employees and join the group executive committee from 1 January 2023”, he said. “I know they will take our Tech 2025 strategy forward and use the collective strength of our highly qualified tech team to support our customers.”

Petty, a former CTO of Vodafone UK and now chief digital and information officer at the whole group, said of Wibergh: “We will miss him and will … reap the benefits of bringing together our technology teams into one powerful organisation to serve our customers.”

 


Tags

News AppointmentsNews
Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
More from across our site
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree