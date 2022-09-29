Petty to be group CTO at Vodafone after Wibergh retires

At the same time Alberto Ripepi, currently deputy group CTO, will be chief network officer, the company announced.

Wibergh, an Ericsson executive until 2015, said: “Vodafone will be my last operational job. Whilst I’ve had many great experiences in other group executive committee roles and two country CEO positions before that, Vodafone has been my best job ever. It has not been an easy decision. Vodafone is a great company with great people.”

Petty (pictured) said: “The fact that both Alberto and I will be on the executive committee from the start of next year underlines the importance Vodafone places on technological innovation and excellence in shaping its future.”

Wibergh said that he’d agreed the timing with Vodafone two years ago, “to enable me to see the creation of a single pan-European technology team through to completion”.

Petty and Ripepi “will co-lead our technology team of more than 30,000 employees and join the group executive committee from 1 January 2023”, he said. “I know they will take our Tech 2025 strategy forward and use the collective strength of our highly qualified tech team to support our customers.”

Petty, a former CTO of Vodafone UK and now chief digital and information officer at the whole group, said of Wibergh: “We will miss him and will … reap the benefits of bringing together our technology teams into one powerful organisation to serve our customers.”