Quantum computing now as-a-service from Cyxtera data centre

This new quantum computing-as-a-service will be available via Cyxtera’s Reading data centre campus LHR3.

Ilana Wisby (pictured), founding CEO of OQC, said: “For quantum computing to be genuinely accessible and fully realize its potential as a technology, it must seamlessly integrate within businesses’ current computing and data management infrastructure.”

She said that the partnership with Cyxtera will mark the world’s first integration of a quantum computer in a colocation data centre.

Customers throughout Cyxtera’s UK data centres “will be able to access OQC’s quantum computer via the Cyxtera Digital Exchange, dramatically reducing latency times for quantum algorithms and use cases”, said OGC.

Wisby said: “Thanks to this pioneering partnership, we will give Cyxtera’s customers direct access to our latest quantum computer – within their data centres, at the click of a button – without making any changes to their operations.”

She said this way of delivering quantum computing makes it “even more accessible” and will “reduce the locality and proximity challenges typically associated with the distance between classical applications and the quantum computer”.

OQC said the deployment marks a “significant step” in moving quantum computing from a laboratory environment into a fully managed, industry-ready environment with the security, interconnectivity, network bandwidth, and redundant infrastructure that will be needed as the technology matures.

OQC paid tribute to Cyxtera’s “vision for making innovative technologies more accessible”, as well as its ability to connect the quantum-as-a-service platform to multiple customers and accommodate unique hosting requirements, such as cryogenic systems.

Cyxtera COO Randy Rowland said: “Quantum computing will enable organisations across a wide range of industries to access unprecedented calculation speed and deeper analytical capabilities.”