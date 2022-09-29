Parallel Wireless teams with AWS to accelerate Open RAN adoption

Amazon EKS has been named as the company’s Kubernetes management platform, helping Parallel Wireless to offer solutions that simplify the process for mobile network operators (MNOs) to run distributed unit and centralised unit application workloads across different hosting environments including on-premises and cloud.

Amazon EKS Anywhere is a deployment option for Amazon EKS that provides an installable software package for creating and operating Kubernetes clusters on-premises and automation tooling for lifecycle management.

By using Amazon EKS Anywhere, MNOs can run, deploy and manage Parallel Wireless’ Open RAN solutions, including the distributed unit and centralised unit workloads on existing commercial hardware platforms.

This approach offers flexibility to MNOs in selecting the best solutions for deploying the next generation wireless networks.

Steve Papa, CEO of Parallel Wireless commented, “This collaboration accelerates Open RAN innovation by allowing us to share our real world 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G macro deployment experience with AWS and leverage an R&D effort that is deployable across multiple topologies.

“The integration of Amazon EKS Anywhere and scale of AWS will help us better address the diverse network architecture requirements of mobile network operators and help accelerate Open RAN market adoption.”

As part of the collaboration, the two firms will also work together to co-innovate new solutions to further advance the benefits of Open RAN technologies.