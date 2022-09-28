Arelion enables access to Oracle Cloud via FastConnect in Mexico

The news builds on the fact that Arelion is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) as well as the long-standing relationship between two, with Arelion providing high bandwidth connectivity services to OCI internationally.

With OCI, customers benefit from best-in class security, consistent high-performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently.

"As a global carrier at launch providing FastConnect services to the Oracle Cloud Querétaro region, we are proud to provide the global reach that companies and customers in this region demand," said Luis Velasquez, business manager at Arelion, Mexico.

"This partnership interconnects the people, locations and data critical to businesses looking to deploy local applications and content through OCI, not only in Mexico but across different regions as well. In response to Mexico's continued business growth, Arelion has been driven by enterprise demand to bring better access to new enterprise customers in the region."

Specifically, Arelion will provide connectivity to OCI through Arelion Cloud Connect, providing customers with self-provisioned, flexible and scalable private network connectivity to OCI FastConnect locations.

Customers then have access to 1, 2, 5, or 10Gbps link to an OCI FastConnect location over Arelion's network backbone. Arelion Cloud Connect enables customer connection to multiple OCI on-ramps for maximum resilience and control over their Cloud network.

Arelion's Mexican footprint is comprised of seven points of presence (PoPs), including data centres in Querétaro, Monterrey, Merida, and Mexico City, as well as PoPs in US border markets serving Mexico including El Paso, Laredo, McAllen and San Diego.

Querétaro is considered a fast growing, interconnection hub for cloud and data center providers bolstered by accelerating IT, logistics services, aircraft manufacturing, maintenance, and automotive industries.