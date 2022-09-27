Hexatronic acquires Impact Data Solutions

With the acquisition due to complete on October 3rd 2022, the deal will broaden Hexatronic’s offering within the data centre market and into the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market. Once part of the Hexatronic portfolio, IDS will work closely with US-based Data Center Systems (DCS) which Hexatronic acquired in September 2021.

“We are very pleased to welcome IDS to Hexatronic Group. IDS has a proven track record of working with the most demanding data centre customers and will play a key role in growing Hexatronic’s data centre business,” said Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

IDS offers consultation, design, and installation of fibre, copper, and containment for data centre and colocation facilities. The company also has a managed services division that provides engineering to support 'smart hands' services such as racking, stacking, cabinet placement, patching, and auditing.

IDS Group is based in London and has approximately 40 employees, serving customers across EMEA with revenues of approximately £13 million.

“Joining Hexatronic Group AB is a momentous event for IDS, increasing the already expansive footprint across EMEA, with Hexatronic and DCS we are now able to offer our services truly globally," added Benjamin Parker, CEO of IDS.

"Our unique pedigree in design, IT infrastructure builds, smart hands services and Vulcan Global Containment is recognised and used daily by the world’s leading corporations and by the largest Hyperscale Data Centre operators, the move to be part of Hexatronic will strengthen our position to become a global market leader in data centre services.”

The company is to be acquired from Sterlite Global Venture based in Mauritius, a subsidiary of Sterlite Technologies Limited, who are selling 80% of the shares in IDS while original founders of the company are selling 10%, bring the total share amount to 90%.

The remaining 10% in IDS are held by Parker, although under the terms of the deal, Hexatronic has an option to acquire the remaining 10% of the shares over the period 2026-2029.