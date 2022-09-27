du claims 5G record as it delivers 4.5Gbps to UAE customers

The company, the brand name for Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), says it combined spectrum used by three separate time division duplex (TDD) carriers – all below 6GHz – to achieve the high speed.

Mikko Lavanti, Nokia’s senior VP for mobile networks in the Middle East and Africa, said: “Carrier aggregation is the key to unlocking high throughput also in the sub-6GHz spectrum bands, which additionally provide great coverage.”

The companies claim that this is the world’s highest spectrum throughput. The project combined two high-speed 5G bands to aggregate 300MHz of spectrum for a throughput of up to 4.52Gbps .

du CTO Saleem AlBlooshi said: “This milestone will enable us to plan for the new and enhanced services that we will be able to offer with 5G and put us in a leading position to highlight our commercial 5G capabilities.”

The company’s 5G network already covers a wide area of the UAE (see map).

du said it could use the technology to provide high-speed internet connectivity to residents through many 5G products including its home wireless offering. The company has just launched this, with an introductory cost of 299 Emirati dirhams (US$81) a month for unlimited data, plus 5% tax. The normal price is 399 dirhams ($108).

Lavanti said: “The mid-band allocations allow for 100MHz-wide 5G carriers, which translates directly into higher peak data rates and increased average data rates for users, giving them access to more attractive services.”