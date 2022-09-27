Free Trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Capacity Media is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group.
News

IBM to accelerate sustainability initiatives in Saudi Arabia

Saf Malik
September 27, 2022 12:05 PM
Share
Saudi Arabia network at night 16.9.jpg

IBM and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) have signed a strategic agreement to drive the adoption and artificial intelligence in the carbon capture and industrial domains across Saudi Arabia.

The first use case in the collaboration will be with the Ministry of Energy in Saudi Arabia. SDAIA, Ministry of Energy and IBM will use AI technology to detect, map and reduce carbon emissions across the country.

Dr. Majid Al-Tuwaijri, the CEO for the National Center for AI said: "This agreement with IBM will contribute to creating opportunities by addressing key challenges in circular carbon economy, petrochemical and industrial domains, through the development of innovative solutions in the field of data and artificial intelligence, and the exchange of shared experiences and investment opportunities in this vital area to support achieving the goals of Vision 2030."

As part of the overall agreement, IBM will work with SDAIA to identify high value application of AI and machine learning to solve challenges in public or private sector organisations in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major transformation programme to become a logistics hub and powerhouse. The Kingdom has set a target of reaching net zero in emissions by 2060 in an effort to cut emissions.

Tags

News NewsESG
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree