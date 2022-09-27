IBM to accelerate sustainability initiatives in Saudi Arabia

The first use case in the collaboration will be with the Ministry of Energy in Saudi Arabia. SDAIA, Ministry of Energy and IBM will use AI technology to detect, map and reduce carbon emissions across the country.

Dr. Majid Al-Tuwaijri, the CEO for the National Center for AI said: "This agreement with IBM will contribute to creating opportunities by addressing key challenges in circular carbon economy, petrochemical and industrial domains, through the development of innovative solutions in the field of data and artificial intelligence, and the exchange of shared experiences and investment opportunities in this vital area to support achieving the goals of Vision 2030."

As part of the overall agreement, IBM will work with SDAIA to identify high value application of AI and machine learning to solve challenges in public or private sector organisations in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major transformation programme to become a logistics hub and powerhouse. The Kingdom has set a target of reaching net zero in emissions by 2060 in an effort to cut emissions.