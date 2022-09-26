Banglalink boosts 4G speeds after adding 2.3GHz spectrum

The company said that it is rolling out its new mobile network over the next few months and that the new service will typically double internet speeds once available.

Erik Aas (pictured), CEO of Banglalink, said: “Being the first Bangladeshi operator to implement next generation 4G demonstrates the shared aspirations of Veon and Banglalink to ensure we provide customers with faster internet and quality digital experiences.”

He added: “Banglalink is proud to uphold the Veon commitment of providing first-rate digital services to its customers across Bangladesh.”

According to the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (Amtob), Banglalink is third out of four providers in terms of market share. Telenor’s Grameenphone is in top position, with 84 million customers, 46% of the market; Robi Axiata, owned by Axiata and Bharti, has 55 million, 30% of the market; and Veon’s Banglalink has 38 million, 21% of the market.

Banglalink said that 92.8% of internet users in Bangladesh rely on 4G to access digital services.

Veon CEO Kaan Terzioğlu said: “Bangladesh is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and needs a fast high-quality network to support its rapid economic development. Banglalink’s next generation 4G network typically doubles internet speeds and will enable superior digital services.”

The company is using the 2.3GHz spectrum it procured when it doubled its allocation in April 2022. It has deployed 3,000 new base stations to provide a total of 14,000 sites across the country.

Last month Veon said Banglalink had reached a tower sharing agreement with Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL). Under the terms of the agreement, BTCL will share its tower infrastructures with Banglalink, which will enhance Banglalink’s service quality by further supporting its 4G expansion, ensuring energy-efficient operations and optimising the use of Bangladesh’s national resources.