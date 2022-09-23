Deutsche Telekom halts plans to sell T-Systems unit

In November of last year, it was reported that the company planned to sell its troubled unit and a deal was expected to be concluded this month.

Deutsche Telekom was also considering a spin-off of T-Systems, which it had already discussed with the German government, which owns a 30.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom.

T-Systems has been underperforming and its orders declined by around 25% during the pandemic.

In 2020, Christian Illek, Deutsche Telekom’s finance chief said that reduced IT spending in the automotive and airline industries would necessitate additional restructuring at T-Systems on top of an ongoing three-year turnaround plan.

In less related news, T-Systems recently joined the Eclipse Foundation to help develop technologies for digitally-connected vehicles.

The firm will work on open-source software for the automotive industry in the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Working Group.