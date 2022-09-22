stc Group inks 7 MoUs on AI R&D

The details were confirmed during Global AI Summit 2022 in Riyadh and saw the group partner with the likes of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Saudi Artificial Intelligence Company (SCAI), King Saud University, Matarat Holding, Honeywell, as well as deal with Dell, signed by solutions by stc.

The MoU with the SDAIA with see the two develop, research and localise AI solutions and possible related technologies through the exchange of experiences as well as knowledge in the fields of data management and governance.

The MoU with the (SCAI) is aimed at developing the technical framework for these technologies in the Kingdom, cooperating on the development and research of AI as well as possible related technologies. In addition, the stc group signed a tri-MOU with SDAIA and SCAI.

At the same time, stc Group represented by the stc Academy inked another MoU with King Saud University in the field of AI training programs and research projects, smart cities solutions, preventive maintenance and future economies.

Additionally, stc Group, represented by iot squared, which is owned by PIF and stc Group, entered into another MoU with Matarat Holding to enhance the digital infrastructure of airports’ by supporting IoT and AI applications. This comes in addition to another MoU with Honeywell, to cooperate on the launch of smart city initiatives for industrial sectors, as well as to benefit of Honeywell’s HCS and Movilizer platforms.

Lastly, solutions by stc, a stc group subsidiary, entered into a MoU with Dell to develop security control systems to secure information systems across all industries using AI technologies and support the country's digital transformation.