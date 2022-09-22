Open Access Data Centres continues South African expansion

The newest OADC edge data centres, which will be live by the end of September are in East London, George Paarl located on national fibre routes to ensure availability of high-capacity interconnectivity.

The new data centres are secure and power-assured, offering clients options for off-site data storage, processing and disaster recovery.

OADC CEO Dr Ayotunde Coker said: “We are continuing our OADC EDGE expansion to more of South Africa’s business hubs to meet the demands of 5G operators, ISPs and fibre operators for support in extending network reach into even more locations.

“With almost 30 EDGE facilities now operational, we are bringing a transformational proposition to the South African market; one that we intend to start rolling out to more countries in the new year.”

The new data centres represent a further stage in the deployment of OADC’s core-to-edge DC architecture which is consolidating edge computing, edge data centres and hyperscale connectivity within a single ecosystem.

OADC edge data centres offer colocation, rooftop access and high-speed network interconnectivity between facilities at up to 100Gbps and on multiple routes for diversity.