Cellnex teams with CPI for new 5G testbed

The showcase facility is at CPI’s Coxon Building within the North East Technology Park, County Durham and will host organisations as they design, develop and test digital and IoT solutions for the healthcare sector.

The testbed will showcase how 5G networks can enhance data security, boost communications to drive efficiencies and improve patient wellbeing in healthcare.

It will demonstrate the use of 5G and IoT-enabled technologies in a healthcare setting – ranging from real-time asset management of equipment and medical supplies to VR headsets for surgery.

Steven Bagshaw, Head of Business Strategy – HealthTech at CPI, said: “The collaboration between Cellnex UK and CPI provides an incredible opportunity to accelerate the commercialisation of next-generation connected healthcare devices and solutions into the healthcare sector.

“Underpinned by digital innovation and multi-partner development programmes, our role is to bring together the HealthTech ecosystem to unlock existing pain points, whilst creating a reduced risk environment for partners to explore novel digital innovations which ultimately help improve the patient experience of the future.”

Cellnex UK and CPI are working with an advisory board of senior healthcare professionals and have engaged with 5G stakeholders, regulatory experts and government agencies to identify key challenges in the sector.

The project aims to have at least one innovation commercially adopted by the healthcare sector within 12 months.