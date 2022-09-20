Telefonica Tech teams with Sherpa.ai to create AI use cases

The federated learning technique will allow users to train the AI algorithms and learning models of public and private companies without the need to share data.

Telefonica Tech will offer its customers Sherpa.ai SaaS Privacy Preserving platform and will combine the Basque company’s capabilities in the field of federated learning with Telefonica’s expertise in the field of AI.

Gonzalo Martín-Villa, CEO of IoT and big data at Telefónica Tech said: “The alliance with Sherpa.ai is a great opportunity to bring the potential and benefits of federated learning technology to our customers and to continue expanding our portfolio with advanced artificial intelligence use cases that will help companies optimise their businesses.”

The platform will allow companies to train their AI models and explore new scenarios of collaboration while complying with the highest security standards.

The application of the platform will generate improvements in the accuracy of predictions and a greater impact of algorithms on business processes and results.

This includes a reduction in energy consumption in training and a reduction in carbon footprint.

As a result of the collaboration, Telefonica Tech and Sherpa.ai will be able to promote AI use cases in sectors such as healthcare and finance.