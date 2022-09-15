Joachim Kauppi joins Hyperco as chief commercial officer

Effective immediately, Kauppi will be responsible for developing commercial relationships for the company and strengthening the region's profile as a burgeoning location for sustainable data centre operations.

"I've been fortunate enough to work as an advocate for Nordic and European data infrastructure solutions," said Kauppi.

"Paying special attention to hyperscale customer needs and helping them to understand and engage more meaningfully with these markets. I'm looking forward to playing an important role in Hyperco's journey, highlighting new possibilities and supporting the leading technology companies wherever they need capacity."

Kauppi joins Hyperco from Stack Infrastructure (formerly DigiPlex), where he served as head of international sales. Prior to this he also held account management positions at Equinix and TelecityGroup.

Hyperco builds, develops and own data centres with a commitment to sustainability, ensuring that vital data infrastructure is developed responsibly for the long term.

"We believe Joachim represents the best talent in the industry today," said Aleksi Taipale, co-founder and partner at Hyperco.

"His consultative approach is a refreshing and very welcome perspective in the data-centre field, and dovetails well with Hyperco's own point of view as an organization. We're excited to demonstrate the value of a new, more dynamic take on the industry."

Earlier this year, Hyperco completed the acquisition of a data centre in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area at a value of €35 million.

The facility has two existing long-term tenants, global data centre provider, Equinix and Thales, the technology security company. Hyperco acquired the facility from TS-Yhtymä, a Finnish family office, and is located at Myllynkivenkuja 4 in Vantaa.