Eutelsat, Liquid team for multi-year Africa agreement

This will address the connectivity needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and small office/home office (SOHO) customers in Uganda, South Sudan and the Eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Under the agreement, Liquid will leverage capacity on the EUTELSAT Konnect satellite to increase its portfolio with adorable internet services in territories underserved by terrestrial networks.

Michel Azibert, Eutelsat's Deputy CEO, added: "This new agreement testifies to the strong appeal of our EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite in Sub-Saharan Africa and its pertinence in supporting telecom operators in bridging the digital divide.

“By reinforcing our relationship with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, we will be able to leverage the Eutelsat fleet's extensive coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa combined with Liquid Intelligent Technologies' unique expertise and local know-how to deliver best-in-class services to businesses across the continent."

Liquid is already a long-standing partner of Eutelsat where it uses Ku-band capacity on Eutelsat’s 7B satellite for VSAT services in Sub-Saharan Africa under a long-term contract that was renewed and expanded in 2021.

Liquid will also host the first EUTELSAT Konnect ground gateway into Sub-Saharan Africa, strengthening their existing relationship.

The gateway will help Eutelsat expand local coverage and secure and create new business opportunities by offering enhanced broadband services.

“We offer satellite services in over 27 African countries, impacting the lives of over 1.3 billion people,” Scott Mumford, CEO of Liquid’ satellite services said.

“With this agreement, we will expand our service portfolio to include Ka-band services for the first time.

“We have always been early innovators and investors towards initiatives and technology that will help us realise our vision of creating a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind."