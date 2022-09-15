Enet pledges €50m for fibre in Ireland

The expansion will see Enet’s fibre network connect major commercial, retail and industrial zones to increase the availability of high-capacity data transport for data centre connectivity, mobile data traffic and mission-critical business traffic.

The investment will allow network operators and businesses across the country to connect to Enet’s telecoms network.

Peter McCarthy, group CEO of Speed Fibre Group, the home of Enet said: “We’re delighted to announce this significant new investment as it allows us to deliver the highest quality network connections in crucial commercial areas in Ireland.

“By further enabling our world-class telecommunications networks, this investment will also really cement Ireland’s position as an ideal location for businesses to operate in.”

Focus areas include over 45km of new fibre networks along the north and west of Dublin city, a new 10km network in North Dublin and the installation of fibre-to-the-tower in a range of locations.

Enet has already expanded its Dublin Metro network by over 18.5km between January to May this year in areas such as Rathmines in Dublin 6 and Westmoreland Street in Dublin 2.

Enet operates the largest alternative telecoms network in Ireland, which comprises over 5,600km of fibre infrastructure.