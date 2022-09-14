Scala Data Centers unveils FastDeploy solution in new LATAM markets

The FastDeploy solution enables data centres to be deployed in up to 50% less time in comparison to the traditional model. The scalable solution is highly replicable and is based on prefabricated and transportable modular elements which are integrated into buildings at the data centre location.

"With FastDeploy, our Hyperscale customers will be able to explore new regional and strategic markets in record time, with all the advantages that pioneering brings, scaling their operations as demand grows," said Marcos Peigo, CEO at Scala.

"As FastDeploy's capacity blocks are independent and can be added up on demand, this approach allows for long-term contracts with smooth ramps of growth to higher demands. It will also allow for the implementation of shared buildings, without losing the individualised customisation feature that was already available in our single tenant developments, and present in high-capacity buildings."

Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre, in Brazil are the first markets to receive the FastDeploy solution and are the locations where the company has already started the construction of two regional data centres. The new Scala FastDeploy data centres are expected to be operational in Q1 of 2023.

FastDeploy's modular components provide power and cooling resources to support varying densities, reaching more than 20KW per rack. All FastDeploy sites are born with a starting capacity of 2MW, which can be scaled by implementing additional MiniPODs delivering 60 racks per block.

The smart modular structures are manufactured by Brazilian Modular Data Centres and FastDeploy operates on 100% renewable and certified energy, it is also endorsed by the ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 3 standard, which attests to electrical, mechanical, telecom, architecture and safety parameters for the construction and design of data centres.