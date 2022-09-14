Arelion deploys additional PoP in Belgrade

The new PoP is located at CETIN's carrier-neutral data centre and will deliver high-speed IP transit, cloud connect, and Internet exchange (IX) connect services for both content providers and enterprises in the Belgrade metropolitan area.

"This new PoP is a key part of our investment in the Arelion network to ensure that enterprises, the ICT sector, and consumers have the best possible online experience, regardless of the service to which they are connecting," said Patrik Andreasson, head of sales Nordics, CEE and Balkans at Arelion.

"Cloud services play a key component in the delivery of those web applications and, with this additional PoP in Belgrade, we get customers even closer to those cloud service providers."

In addition, the new PoP will give customers better access to local and international backbone IP services including the Arelion AS1299 network, giving more choice over where to house their services while at the same time increasing resilience of mission critical services.

According to Serbian Government figures, 10% of the country's GDP comes from the ICT sector with 3,354 firms in Q1 2022.

In related news earlier this month Arelion published a report that found that 32% of business leaders admit that over half of their decision-making process is based on emotional response or “gut feel” when choosing a network provider.

