DigitalBridge appoints new head of Latin America

Vargas (pictured) has been CEO of a $12 billion publicly traded, diversified infrastructure operator with interests in energy transmission, road concessions and communications infrastructure.

Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, said: “In addition to his impressive track record of innovation and execution, Bernardo has consistently demonstrated his commitment to excellence in corporate governance and sustainability. We have a robust pipeline of opportunities in this important and rapidly growing region, and Bernardo will strengthen our team’s execution capabilities and ensure we continue creating value while improving the communities in which we operate.”

DigitalBridge has a number of telecoms infrastructure interests in Latin America, including Highline do Brasil, which two years ago acquired Phoenix Towers’ unit in Brazil, only a year after it bought Highline itself.

Vargas said: “DigitalBridge is the pre-eminent global digital infrastructure investment firm, and I am excited to join at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth trajectory. I look forward to working with DigitalBridge’s talented team as we continue expanding in Latin America and providing value-add expertise and capabilities to our portfolio companies.”

In his previous role, Vargas led a team of over 4,000 employees across Latin America, achieving high growth and strong financial results, underscored by a fivefold increase in the company’s share price during his tenure.

