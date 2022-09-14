Speedcast adds Starlink to OneWeb for enterprise and maritime markets

The company announced a similar deal with OneWeb in March, when it became a distribution partner for the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite company, that is expected to merge with Eutelsat in 2023.

Both OneWeb and Starlink (pictured) operate fleets of LEO satellites. OneWeb has 428 in operation, while Starlink now has over 3,000.

Five years ago Speedcast signed a deal to resell capacity on Tampnet’s LTE wireless network covering offshore production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Under this latest agreement, signed at a satellite event in Paris this week, Speedcast will deploy Starlink systems and connectivity as part of a multi-orbit, multi-pathway managed service for customers across the enterprise, commercial and passenger maritime, and energy markets.

The company said: “This new partnership gives Speedcast customers access to more communications pathways, adding Starlink to the company’s toolkit that it leverages to deliver the highest levels of performance and operational efficiency to make ubiquitous connectivity a reality for remote operations.”

Speedcast said it already operates the largest technology agnostic networks in the world. “Speedcast can seamlessly integrate these latest LEO offerings as added connectivity pathways, joining GEO [geostationary], MEO [medium Earth orbit] and 4G/5G for high-demand applications.”

It said it will integrate LEO and MEO constellations through its network management platform and leading SD-WAN solutions.

Speedcast said that its integration of Starlink makes “100% uptime a reality with hybrid connectivity via next-generation SD-WAN”.