Nxtra to deploy fuel cell technology in India

Nxtra will be the first data centre firm in India to deploy fuel cell technology to reduce carbon emissions at its data centres while unlocking cost and sustainability benefits.

The company plans to start the unit on non-combusted natural gas and then switch to 50% hydrogen in the future without any significant investment.

Rajesh Tapadia, COO of Nxtra by Airtel said: “Nxtra is committed to set new benchmarks in sustainability for the data center industry and play a leading role as India emerges as leading data centre destination in APAC.

“With an ambition to reach net zero by 2031, we have embarked on our sustainability journey by making all possible efforts to adopt innovative energy solutions.

“Our partnership with Bloom Energy is a testament to our future-ready energy strategy to supply much cleaner energy to our data centres.

Nxtra has the largest network of data centres in India with 12 large an d120 edge data centres across the country.

The company has already invested and partnered with eight organisations to develop renewable energy power plants across India to source more than 180,000MWh of renewable energy.

The firm adds it is committed to achieving 50% of its power requirements through renewable energy sources in the next 12 months.