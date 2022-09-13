Yondr is Berlin, and data centre company expands eastwards

The company says the first phase of the project, in the municipality of Ragow, to the south of Berlin, is expected to deliver 10MW of capacity and is expected to be ready for service in 2024.

When fully developed, the data centre campus will have a total capacity of 42MWm said Yondr.

Yondr founder Pete Jones, chief development officer, said: “We’re bullish in our growth expectations for 2022. We see significant client interests in tier II metros, closely interconnected to the FLAP [Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris] markets.”

Yondr’s Berlin site is close to primary network routes connecting Dresden and Leipzig, said the company, noting that the main network routes connect towards eastern Europe, where carriers such as Colt, Exa Infrastructure, Arelion and euNetworks are present.

Jones added: “Berlin will bolster our German portfolio and allow us to serve a greater number of clients with growing cloud computing and connectivity needs.”

The announcement follows the recent launch of the company’s 40MW data centre in Frankfurt.

The German data centre market size will see an investment of $6.46 billion by 2026, and is expected to grow at over 2.35% in 2020-26.

Yondr said that Berlin’s strength as an emerging technology hub and its proximity to major network routes makes this metro a highly attractive location for cloud providers looking for a viable alternative to Frankfurt.

The company already has data centre projects under development in Amsterdam, London and Frankfurt.