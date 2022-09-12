Barré to go as Heydemann reshuffles Orange leadership team

Barré (pictured) will be replaced, on an interim basis, by Michaël Trabbia, the group’s CTIO, said Orange today. News about Barré, who had held the role for four years, was appended to the bottom of an Orange statement this morning about changes to the group’s management team. Neither Orange nor Barré have said where he is going.

Barré has had a diversified career within the group since 1985, in customer relations, marketing and relations with local authorities, and “accompanying the transformation of the group”.

In 2016, he joined the executive committee as group human resources director before creating the Orange Wholesale & International Networks division in 2018. Orange said: “Today, this entity plays an essential role in strengthening the group’s leadership in infrastructure and networks.”

Other departures announced today by new group CEO Christel Heydemann are Paul de Leusse, who was CEO of Orange Bank, and Béatrice Mandine who has led communications, brand and engagement for 15 years.

De Leusse will be succeeded by his deputy, Stéphane Vallois, from 1 October. Mandine “will be replaced in the next few weeks”, said Orange.

Trabbia will retain his CTIO role while being interim head of wholesale and international networks. Heydemann has not announced a long-term replacement for Barré.