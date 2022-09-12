Vertiv unveils power cooling solutions for APAC

The Vertiv Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion UPS range and the Vertic Liebert SRC-G room cooling solution are both now available throughout Asia, including Australia and New Zealand.

“We understand the growing complexities of managing computing at the edge of the network,” said Andy Liu, director for integrated rack solutions at Vertiv in Asia.

“Availability, efficiency and agility are vital to our customers, and our new offerings meet these requirements, with lithium-ion technology in compact UPS, and a high-efficiency room cooling system for small IT spaces.

“In addition, these high-efficiency systems can support our customers’ sustainability strategies in the data centre space.”

The Liebert GXT5 Lithium-Ion ranges in sizes from 1kVA to 3kVA and supports scalable runtime with a 1U lithium-ion external battery cabinet.

Lithium-ion batteries typically last eight to 10 years compared to 2 to 3 years for VRLA.

The Liebert SRC-G delivers “optimal” availability and efficiency in cooling small IT spaces and is available from 3kW to 11kW.

It features an advanced controller, including remote monitoring capabilities for added intelligence when managing IT locations.