AEC-2 cable lands in Ireland

Nigel Bayliff, CEO of Aqua Comms said on LinkedIn: “Fantastic to finally see the Irish branch cable landed in Old Head - our second in Mayo. Grateful for everyone’s efforts, support and encouragement to make this happen.

“Combined with our other cables, and the soon to be finished AEC-3 (from Boston to Slough) we are proud operators of a resilient, neutral, high-capacity mesh between Europe and North America.

The cable, which went live in 2020, is the first system to directly connect North America (New Jersey, USA) to Denmark in 20 years, and is a wholly diverse and resilient trans-Atlantic subsea route, doubling fibre connectivity between these two locations.

AEC-2 will be the only direct connection to the rest of the EU, avoiding the UK.

The existing AEC-1 cable went into service in 2016 and the sequel is a compliment to the original, connecting the US to Denmark and doubling fibre connectivity between the two countries.

The consortium of investors on the cable includes Aqua Comms, Bulk Infrastructure, Facebook and Google.