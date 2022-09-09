T5 reveals 54MW Oregon expansion plans with Flexential

T5 Construction Services will provide development and construction services to deliver an initial 138,000 square feet 18MW data centre and a subsequent 358,000 square feet 36MW facility.

Both data centres will be fully customised in accordance with Flexential’s standards, specifications and commitment to sustainability.

“Flexential’s expansion within our Hillsboro data centre campus aligns perfectly with T5’s commitment to sustainability and customer service,” said Pete Marin, CEO of T5 Data Centers.

“T5’s Development and Construction Services team has already engaged and is working closely with Flexential to deliver 500,000 sq. ft and 54MW of industry-leading quality and performance that will support the needs of their customers and our environment.”

For T5, the campus represents a long-term of its Hillsboro campus to a high-quality tenant with a “shared vision for service” and it says it solidifies its position as a developer and operator of high quality data centres.

The company is a founding member of the Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord.

“When Flexential made the decision to expand our Hillsboro footprint, partnering with T5 was the natural next step as we value their commitment to quality, customer service and providing customised industry solutions to a dynamic space,” said Ryan Mallory, chief operating officer at Flexential.

“Both companies have a long-established presence in the Portland market, and we look forward to working together as we continue to bring esteemed data centre projects and services to the region.”