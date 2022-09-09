Nokia and Telia Finland launch network slicing for FWA on commercial 5G SA network

The deployment is currently underway and once complete will enable Telia is introduce 5G SA to its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) home broadband services and will being offering a range of broadband packages with guaranteed service levels to its Finnish customers.

"We were one of the first operators in Europe to introduce a 5G standalone and Core network and with the encouraging feedback of our customers, we are now deploying this new technology commercially," said Jari Collin, CTO at Telia.

"5G’s most innovative applications will be built on our 5G network, and we want to keep Finland at the forefront of its development as this technology matures."

Under the terms of the collaboration, Nokia will upgrade Telia’s entire 5G Radio Access Network infrastructure to enable 5G slicing using equipment from its AirScale portfolio including 5G radio and baseband products. Its suite of 5G AirScale network supports mobile operators transitioning to 5G standalone networks.

“Together with Telia, we have been at the forefront of innovation by delivering the world’s first 4G/5G network slicing and edge slicing solutions," added Ari Kynäslahti, head of strategy and technology at Nokia Mobile Networks.

"Today, we take another significant step forward in our pioneering network slicing story with the introduction of 5G Fixed Wireless Access services that will deliver super-fast home broadband services to Telia’s customers in Finland. We are proud to continue our successful, long-standing partnership with Telia and support its goal of delivering world-class 5G services."

Specifically, the introduction of network slicing will mean that Telia can dynamically allocate a portion of the network for 5G FWA, balance traffic between FWA and mobile users on demand, and provide new services like application category-based slicing.

Nokia 5G FWA gateways are included in the deal as well as Nokia’s Carrier Aggregation technology to maximise 5G spectrum assets to improve network coverage.