A1 Telekom Austria and Acronis launch Cyber Backup solution across Europe

Specifically, the two confirm the addition of new backup functionality and range of security controls, in three additional markets, Slovenia, the Republic of Serbia and North Macedonia.

“Individuals and companies around the world are heavily relying on data. Yet the cyber risks to that data don’t stop at a nation’s border," said Ivan Doudin, regional director of sales for Balkans and Turkey.

"Given the comprehensive and effective approach Acronis uses to develop and deliver its solutions, it is important that all markets including Slovenia, the Republic of Serbia and North Macedonia have access to modern cyber protection. We rely on our partner A1 Telekom Austria Group with their wide and comprehensive presence in the region to reach and protect more businesses.”

The news follows the launch of A1 Cyber Backup in Bulgaria and Austria, which offers business customers protection against loss of data caused by human errors such as unintentional deletion of files, natural disasters, outdated data storage or malware.

"The trend of using decentralized data storages and the huge increase of cyberattacks makes it very important to have an easy-to-use backup solution with embedded security features in place," said Thomas Snor, security director at A1 Digital.

"With Acronis we found a partner with a state-of-the-art portfolio to serve our customer demands and is a perfect fit in A1's holistic cyber security offering.”

The solution is powered by a combination of the intelligence of Acronis Backup Solutions and A1´s data centre storage, all of which is maintained and located in Europe.

The second part of the service is cyber protection which delivers advanced and AI-based anti-ransomware and anti-malware security that protects both the backup copy and the live environment of the customer, delivered in cooperation with Acronis.