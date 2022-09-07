Madrid breakout reduces data latency in Deutsche Telekom/ Telefónica test

The two companies say they have successfully cooperated on a proof of concept of the technology – which can be used for metaverse-style holographic communication – for multi-access edge computing (MEC) that also reduces latency.

Deutsche Telekom’s Csaba Füzesi said: “It validates the benefits of data roaming regional breakout technology and proves that this innovative IPX technology can enable the high-quality data roaming connectivity of the future.”

Juan Carlos García López (pictured), director of technology development and ecosystems at Telefónica Global CTIO, said: “Optimizing the connectivity to telco edge servers and improving the latency for users while roaming is key for the development and growth of new types of services, such as holographic communications and many other future 5G services.”

Füzesi, who is head of product management for global carrier voice and mobile services at Deutsche Telekom, said: “The technical innovations in this PoC also establish a way forward towards high-quality and low-latency roaming connectivity in 5G.”

The two companies said the holographic communication application requires a low-latency and high-quality data roaming connection.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Telefónica designed, implemented and tested a data roaming regional breakout use case applied to MEC solutions in Madrid.

A German roamer in Spain was attached to this data roaming regional breakout in Spain instead of the traditional link to the data roaming gateway at Deutsche Telekom in Germany.

“Thanks to this innovative solution the latency is significantly decreased, and the holographic communication requirement is fulfilled,” said the companies.

The two carriers set up an IPX network connection in 2006 and this has enabled the exchange of data roaming traffic ever since. They said that, with the increase in data roaming traffic and the increasing pressure from roaming customers for better quality, low-latency and high-availability data roaming connections, they are constantly working on enhancing their IPX network connection.