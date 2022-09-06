SoftIron introduces its ‘intelligent cloud fabric’, HyperCloud

The aim of HyperCloud, said SoftIron, is to automate the provisioning of storage, computing, networking and infrastructure services.

CTO Kenny Van Alstyne (pictured) said: “Building and running clouds today is overly complex as engineers battle to integrate disparate layers of technology into a resilient, performant and scalable solution. It was time to take a step back and architect an entire platform, from the ground up, with the single task of making cloud consumable.”

The new service provides “a fully functioning, multi-tenant cloud that can be deployed in as little as half a day and less than half a rack and scale almost infinitely”, said SoftIron.

CEO Phil Straw added: “Public cloud is popular because it creates a consumption-based experience hiding the complexity of operating a resilient, elastic infrastructure, and the sheer brute force of engineering that is needed to accomplish – historically, that’s only been possible at hyperscale.”

Straw added: “It’s a useful utility in your IT tool belt, but most organisations today want a hybrid model. Creating a complexity breakthrough required a totally new approach to deliver the first and only complete technology to be used specifically for building clouds.”

HyperCloud uses pre-integrated building blocks said the company, claiming: “The result radically simplifies the architecting of a cloud, enabling operations teams to quickly empower application owners and data users to consume and manage services seamlessly across private and public resources.”

