Nokia to provide data centre switching platforms

The solution will run hardware platforms SR Linux and DCspine, a subsidiary of Eurofiber Cloud Infra and will expand DCspine’s interconnection and cloud services, increase network scalability and enhance network operations through automation.

DCspine will implement the 7220 IXT and SR Linux as part of its interconnection platform that provides connectivity between a growing number of 80+ data centres in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Mark Vanderhaegen, Director of Webscale Accounts at Nokia, said: “Driven by the increasing adoption of cloud applications, DCspine sees a strong demand for faster, more scalable, agile and flexible data centre interconnection.

“We are pleased that DCspine has selected the Nokia 7220 IXR to increase the capacity between its data centres, and will leverage the scale and openness of SR Linux to automate interconnection services for its customers while reducing operational costs and increasing operations efficiency.”

To support the implementation Nokia and DCspine have developed a customer network agent for easy integration into the existing network environment by leveraging the open, consumable nature of SR Linux and its NetOps Development Kit (NDK).

The model-driven architecture and open interfaces of SR Linux will allow DCspine to automate service provisioning, gain deeper network visibility for service monitoring and enable faster delivery of interconnection and cloud services to its customers.