Giganet acquires Cuckoo to ‘disrupt’ broadband market

Since launching its fibre broadband service just over a year ago, Giganet has seen its reach extend to over nine million homes across the UK.

Now, the two will work together to “disrupt” the UK broadband market by prioritising services and customer experience as the full fibre rollout accelerates over the coming years.

In a Giganet release, the company notes that both firms have been vocal against loyalty taxes and price hikes. Giganet pledges to charge its loyal customers the same as its new customers, opting not to increase charges mid-contract, with prices frozen until 2023.

Jarlath Finnegan, CEO of Giganet said: “Today’s acquisition marks a meeting of minds at a time when consumers deserve more from a utility as critical as the internet.

“Our vision to be the best ISP in the UK aligns perfectly with Cuckoo’s goal to be the fastest and fairest, and of course, the most trusted, bringing to the market a fresh challenger that puts customers first.

“What’s more, by combining the best standards in customer services with network systems excellence, both business and consumers will experience the holy grail in connectivity – high speed and incredible reliability.

“We’re really excited for the future of this partnership.”

Cuckoo launched in 2020 and has switched thousands of customers since its inception.

As part of the acquisition, the company will become the lead consumer brand for Giganet’s core residential customers.

Alexander Fitzgerald, CEO of Cuckoo added: “Cuckoo’s expertise lies in building brilliant customer experiences thanks to our supremely talented team of developers, designers, marketers, and customer service experts.

“Giganet are experts in building and running networks.”